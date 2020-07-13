Man seriously injured in shooting on Queen Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Queen Street.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Queen Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured male, police said Monday in a news release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital. Police say his injuries are considered serious.

No motive is known and no suspects have been identified, police said Monday.

