Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court

Man seriously injured in shooting on Queen Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Queen Street.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Queen Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured male, police said Monday in a news release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital. Police say his injuries are considered serious.

No motive is known and no suspects have been identified, police said Monday.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10