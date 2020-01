PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sustained serious injuries in a shooting Monday night, police said.

Portsmouth Police Sgt. Misty Holley said a man was shot in the torso Monday, but his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The call came in around 7:55 p.m. at 1100 Mouth Vernon Ave. in Portsmouth.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

