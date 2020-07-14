1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court

Man seriously injured in shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained serious injuries Monday night in a shooting in Portsmouth, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call reporting the incident came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 140 block of Dale Drive.

The victim’s injuries are serious. He was shot in the “upper extremities,” dispatchers said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10