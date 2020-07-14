Man seriously injured in shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained serious injuries Monday night in a shooting in Portsmouth, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call reporting the incident came in around 9:30 p.m. in the 140 block of Dale Drive.

The victim’s injuries are serious. He was shot in the “upper extremities,” dispatchers said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: