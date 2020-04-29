Man seriously injured in shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained a serious injury to his upper body in a shooting Tuesday.
Portsmouth Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Andrews Street.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
