Man seriously injured in shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man sustained a serious injury to his upper body in a shooting Tuesday.

Portsmouth Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Andrews Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

