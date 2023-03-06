PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Portsmouth Monday early morning.

Police said they were notified of the stabbing just before 3:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Lincoln Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident.

