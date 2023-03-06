PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Portsmouth Monday early morning.
Police said they were notified of the stabbing just before 3:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Lincoln Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.