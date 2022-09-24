PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested one man and are searching for another in connection to a weekend homicide investigation.

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting. Officers were called to the 200 block of Dale Drive around 4:13 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm that 22-year-old Ashanti Britt died from his injuries.

Police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Drew and charged him in connection to the homicide investigation. Drew was charged with concealing (or) compounding evidence.

Drew is currently being held in the Portsmouth city jail with a $3,500 secured bond.

19-year-old Elijah Drew

Investigators are searching for 26-year-old Herschel Bernard Watkins Jr. He is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealing (or compounding) evidence.

26-year-old Herschel Bernard Watkins