PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man sustained serious injuries in a shooting Friday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, police said.

Officers arrived and located a man with a serious gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side went to the scene Friday night, which appeared to be near the 7 Cities Deli at the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

