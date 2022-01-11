Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man sustained a serious gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The gunshot wound incident was reported in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10