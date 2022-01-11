Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a man sustained a serious gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The gunshot wound incident was reported in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.