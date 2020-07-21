Man seriously injured in Portsmouth industrial accident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth Police confirmed they received a call at 8:14 a.m. about a man with serious injuries, at 300 Wythe Street. That’s just outside the WAVY TV 10 studios, off Court Street.

EMS crews responded to the incident.

10 On Your Side is still working to find out exactly what happened.

