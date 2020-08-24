Man seriously injured in 1 of 2 shootings Sunday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously wounded in 1 of 2 shootings Sunday night in Portsmouth, police say.

Officers didn’t have a location for the shooting in a press release Monday afternoon, but said the victim walked into a local hospital around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. No suspects have been identified in the case.

A man was also shot in a separate incident about two hours before in the 900 block of Randolph Street. He went to Maryview hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body. No suspect information is available in that case as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: