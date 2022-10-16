PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured following a stabbing Sunday in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the stabbing came in around 9:24 p.m. in the 10 block of Calvin Street.

Police say one man has sustained life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.