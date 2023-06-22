PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Portsmouth.
According to a tweet from Portsmouth police, the call for the shooting came in just before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Kingman Ave. Police say a man sustained a serious injury and that he was transported to a local hospital.
No further information has been released at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
