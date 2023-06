PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:55 a.m. in the 3500 block of King St. Police say a man was located on the scene with critical injuries.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 3500 block of King Street. An adult male was located with critical injuries. He has been transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/9BAIlVVuIy — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 1, 2023

The man has been transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.