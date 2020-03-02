Man seriously injured following shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Portsmouth are investigating after an adult male was found with series injuries following a shooting on High Street.
Dispatchers received the call at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, the victim sustained an injury to his torso and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
At this time, no additional information is available.
The Portsmouth Police Department asks anyone with any additional information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.