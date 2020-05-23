PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has serious injuries after he was found shot on Wyatt Drive Friday night.
Police say they received a 911 call at 8:43 p.m. Friday requesting police and medics come to the 3800 block of Wyatt Drive because a person was shot.
Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Sentara nixes annual salary increases, reduces doctor pay as company forecasts $778M drop in revenue due to COVID-19
- Virginia families receiving SNAP benefits will be able to purchase groceries online
- Man seriously injured after being found shot on Wyatt Drive in Portsmouth
- James City County, Chesapeake receive Department of Justice grants to help COVID-19 response in jails and prisons
- President Trump honors Class of 2020 at White House