Man seriously injured after being found shot on Wyatt Drive in Portsmouth

Shooting Wyatt Drive in Portsmouth (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has serious injuries after he was found shot on Wyatt Drive Friday night.

Police say they received a 911 call at 8:43 p.m. Friday requesting police and medics come to the 3800 block of Wyatt Drive because a person was shot.

Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

