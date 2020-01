PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police say the man was shot in the upper body in the 3000 block of Watson Street, off Airline Blvd. near High Street. Dispatchers got the call at 10:41 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.