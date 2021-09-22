Man seriously hurt after shooting on Randolph Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting on Randolph Street in Portsmouth.

Police say it happened in the 900 block of Randolph Street around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police wanted to emphasize the shooting did not happen at I.C. Norcom, after receiving phone calls from concerned parents.

There’s no suspect information in the case at this time.