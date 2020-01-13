Man sentenced to maximum 93 years for killing sister and stepfather

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The man found guilty of killing his sister and his stepfather has been sentenced to 93 years in a Virginia correctional facility.

On Friday, a jury found 37-year-old Sheldon Porter guilty on two counts of second-degree murder. He was accused in the murder of Wilbur and Chiquita Giles.

Police found them both shot to death inside an apartment on Gateway Drive in Portsmouth on March 16, 2019.

Porter originally faced two counts of first-degree murder in the double-murder.

He was also found guilty of two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

During his sentencing Monday morning, Porter was given the maximum of 93 years in a Virginia correctional facility.

