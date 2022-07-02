PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 7 years in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth back in 2020.

On Friday, Curtis Mitchell was convicted of voluntary manslaughter back in February and was sentenced on June 3 to 10 years in prison with 3 years suspended. He will serve 7 years behind bars along with 3 years of supervised probation following his release.

The charges stem from a shooting on the night of September 4, 2020, in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man, later identified as 39-year-old Phillip Goston, dead on the scene.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the upper body.