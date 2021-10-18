Man sentenced to 48 years following fatal 2019 bar shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man found guilty in a bar shooting that killed another man in Portsmouth back in 2019 has been sentenced to 48 years.
In March of 2019, Portsmouth police arrested then-20-year-old Nicholas Kyle Moffitt and charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
His arrest stemmed from a shooting at the Cock Island Bar and Grille that led to the death of 34-year-old Jermaine Marcus Iriarte.
Moffitt initially withdrew a guilty plea in November 2019 and requested a trial by jury.
Moffitt was found guilty on his charges in early July.
During a recent hearing, Moffitt was sentenced to 56 years with 8 years suspended which means he will serve 48 years. Upon his release, he will also serve 8 years of supervised probation.
