PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of murdering a man in Portsmouth in 2018.

According to the Office of the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney, Anthony Worlds was found guilty by a judge on April 25 on charges of first-degree murder. Worlds was sentenced to 40 years in prison with ten years suspended, leaving 30 years to serve. Worlds was given five years of supervised probation and three years on charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in 2018.

Police responded to a call in the 200 block of Wilson Drive on October 21, where they found 33-year-old Elbert Brown Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Officials say Worlds was at the apartment for a game night when he became agitated and was asked to leave. Woods returned to the apartment, started banging on the door and demanding he grab his belongings.



When Brown Jr. opened the door, Worlds pointed his gun and shot him.

Worlds went on trial for these crimes back in December 2019 but the trial ended in a mistrial.