Man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty in fatal 2019 shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed a 40-year-old man in Portsmouth.

Terrance Washington, then 38, was taken into custody in February of 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the killing of 40-year-old Reggie G. Dixon.

Just days prior, police say they were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of Queen Street around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found Dixon, of Portsmouth, with gunshot wounds on his upper body.

Medics responded and pronounced Dixon dead at the scene.

During a hearing Monday, Washington pleaded guilty to the murder charges as well as the use of a firearms charge. His first-degree murder charge was amended to second=degree.

Washington was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 8 years suspended. He will serve 17 years along with 5 years of supervised probation.