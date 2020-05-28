Man sentenced to 12 years active prison time in death of motorcyclist in Midtown Tunnel

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

De’monta Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man has been sentenced to 12 active years in prison in connection with a crash in the Midtown Tunnel that killed a motorcyclist last year.

Police said De’monta Johnson was involved in a police pursuit that went into the Midtown Tunnel in late April 2019 when he hit and killed motorcyclist Kevin Joyner, 41.

Johnson was sentenced to a total of 30 years with 18 suspended on charges of felony homicide and eluding police Wednesday in Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Police say Johnson was the driver of a 1999 Mercedes involved in a serious crash in the Midtown Tunnel in late April. Portsmouth Police responded to the scene around 5:05 p.m. and found a sedan and motorcycle involved in the crash.

The sedan, a Mercedes, was fleeing from Chesapeake Police when he struck Joyner who was on a motorcycle.

Police said the Mercedes struck the motorcyclist in the rear, then kept moving and stopped just before the tunnel’s entrance.

Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10