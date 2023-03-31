PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced Friday to three and a half years for a shooting in Norfolk that left one man injured.

Antonio Maurice Holley Jr. was sentenced to six years with three years and six months suspended for malicious wounding. This leaves Holley three and a half years to serve as well as an additional five years of supervised probation.

Antonio Maurice Holley Jr. (33) (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

The charge stems from a shooting that occurred on June 14 in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with serious injuries.

Police then arrested Holley in connection to the shooting on August 6.

Holley was also facing a use of a firearm charge, however it has since been nolle prossed.