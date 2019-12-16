Man pleads guilty to felony homicide in death of motorcyclist in Midtown Tunnel crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man has pleaded guilty to several charges, including felony homicide, in the death of a motorcyclist who was hit during a police chase.

De’monta Mykale Johnson, 19, pleaded guilty to noncapital murder, felony eluding police and felony hit-and-run, according to court records.

One felony hit-and-run charge was dropped.

Police say Johnson was the driver of a 1999 Mercedes involved in a serious crash in the Midtown Tunnel in late April. Portsmouth Police responded to the scene around 5:05 p.m. and found a sedan and motorcycle involved in the crash.

The sedan, a Mercedes, was fleeing from Chesapeake Police when he struck Kevin Joyner, 41, who was on a motorcycle.

Police said the Mercedes struck the motorcyclist in the rear, then kept moving and stopped just before the tunnel’s entrance.

Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene.