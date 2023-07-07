PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “I didn’t mean to shoot my wife.”

That’s what 56-year-old-year-old Richard Stoots reportedly told dispatchers the night he opened fire on Susan Stoots, his wife of 20 years. Court records offer additional details in a case that’s under review by Virginia State Police.

According to a search warrant, Portsmouth police officers opened fire and killed Richard Stoots at 41 Greeneland Blvd., near Portsmouth City Park.

The warrant states that Richard Stoots became uncooperative with dispatchers after he called to say he accidentally shot his wife. The warrant states: [They] encountered the male on the front porch and an altercation ensued and the male shot at the officers. The officers exchanged gunfire with the male who is now deceased …the victim [Susan Stoots] sustained major trauma to the left side of [the] face with damage to the left eye. The victim is going to require numerous surgeries to repair the damage to her face.“

No officers were injured in the night of violence. Police say Richard Stoots suffered a fatal injury consistent with a gunshot wound and he died on the scene.

The search warrant also revealed police seized several items including a bullet fragment, a rifle, 3 [ammunition] magazines, and various paperwork

Police said Richard Stoots was armed, did not comply when asked to drop his weapon, and fired his gun at Portsmouth Police officers, and officers returned fire. Friday a police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side Susan Stoots remains under care.