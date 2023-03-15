PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man and a juvenile are seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:06 p.m. in the 20 block of Swanson Pkwy. Police say both the man and the juvenile male were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.