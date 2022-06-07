PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to Portsmouth police, they got the call for the walk-in stab wound at a local hospital around just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Police say they are trying to locate a crime scene.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.