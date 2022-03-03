Man injured in shooting on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to recover after being shot in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.

Portsmouth Police said they were notified around 11:18 p.m. for a gunshot wound incident in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

