Man injured in Portsmouth shooting Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting in Portsmouth.

Misty Holley, a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department, said a shooting was reported in the 4500 block of River Shore Drive — in the Windy Pines neighborhood — shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Holley said a man was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Information about a motive and circumstance were not immediately available. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.