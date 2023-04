PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured after a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.

On April 23, Portsmouth PD tweeted that were investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 30 block of Prospect Parkway.

Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 30 block of Prospect Pkwy. An adult male sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/E2bF2qSvkd — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) April 23, 2023