Man injured in shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Monday night, according to Portsmouth Police.

Police said the call came in reporting the incident at 9:51 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The victim, a man, was shot in the lower body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10