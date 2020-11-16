Man injured in shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting Monday night, according to Portsmouth Police.
Police said the call came in reporting the incident at 9:51 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
The victim, a man, was shot in the lower body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Chesapeake schools to continue with some in-person learning, even as COVID-19 cases spike
- VB Police creates holiday task to focus efforts on gun violence, weapons offenses and other violent crimes
- Woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder in man’s stabbing death in 2017
- Washington Post: Lindsey Graham pressured GA Secretary of State to throw out legally cast ballots
- Nurse says some patients deny COVID-19 is real, even as they die from it