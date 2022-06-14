PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident around 5:20 p.m. near the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released.

