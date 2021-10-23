Man injured in shooting on Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth Saturday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Saturday night in Portsmouth, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. However, his injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

There was no suspect information as of 9:30 p.m.