Man injured in shooting on Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth Saturday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Saturday night in Portsmouth, police said.
According to police, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. However, his injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.
There was no suspect information as of 9:30 p.m.
