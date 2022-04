PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Portsmouth early Friday has left one man injured.

Police say they were notified around 1:11 a.m. for a gunshot wound incident in the 10th block of Carver Circle.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Additional details were not made available by police.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.