Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Friday night.

The call came in around 10:42 p.m. for the incident in the 2500 block of Bird Lane in Portsmouth.

Officials say the adult man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.