Man injured in shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the call just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth for a report of an adult man with a gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information on the condition of the victim and the incident.

Police are still investigating, anyone with information can contact Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or submit a tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story.