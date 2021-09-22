Man injured in shooting near Edwards Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting near Edwards Street in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. near the 600 block of Edwards Street.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.