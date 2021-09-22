Man injured in shooting near Edwards Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting near Edwards Street in Portsmouth Wednesday night.
Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. near the 600 block of Edwards Street.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.