PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting late Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth police around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, officers were called for a gunshot wound incident bear Airline Boulevard and Kings Highway.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with a non life-threatening injury. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

No further information has been released.