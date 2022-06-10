PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting late Thursday evening in Portsmouth.
According to a tweet from Portsmouth police around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, officers were called for a gunshot wound incident bear Airline Boulevard and Kings Highway.
When they got to the scene, they found a man with a non life-threatening injury. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.
No further information has been released.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.