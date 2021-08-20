Man hospitalized after being shot, crashing car on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured then involved in a car crash Friday afternoon.
A Portsmouth police spokeswoman said the man crashed a car in the 2200 block of Frederick Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.
He was attempting to get himself some medical assistance at the time, police said.
He was taken by Portmsouth medics to a local hospital with serious injuries.
As of 4:45 p.m., Frederick Boulevard was shut down from Bayside Harley to Bagley Street. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.