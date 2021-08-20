Man hospitalized after being shot, crashing car on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured then involved in a car crash Friday afternoon.

A Portsmouth police spokeswoman said the man crashed a car in the 2200 block of Frederick Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

He was attempting to get himself some medical assistance at the time, police said.

He was taken by Portmsouth medics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As of 4:45 p.m., Frederick Boulevard was shut down from Bayside Harley to Bagley Street. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Please avoid the 2200 block of Frederick Blvd. All traffic lanes are currently closed as officers/detectives investigate a shooting incident. Dispatch received the call at 4:13pm. The adult male victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by medics. pic.twitter.com/ok7iBDBmsr — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 20, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.