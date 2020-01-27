Man injured in Portsmouth shooting on Cherokee Rd.

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 Block of Cherokee Road that left one man hurt.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 11:30 Sunday night.

A spokesperson with the Portsmouth Police Department says the victim is an adult male who sustained an injury to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

10 On your side is working to get additional information on the status of his injuries.

