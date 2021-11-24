Man injured in early morning shooting on Orleans Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.
Police say the man was shot around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Orleans Drive, near Cedar Lane. He was treated on the scene.
No other information was released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
