PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been injured following a carjacking in Portsmouth Thursday night.
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
A man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.
Police say a 2004 Cadillac was taken during the incident.
No other details, including suspect information, have been shared. The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.