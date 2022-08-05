PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been injured following a carjacking in Portsmouth Thursday night.

Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.

A man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.

Police say a 2004 Cadillac was taken during the incident.

No other details, including suspect information, have been shared. The investigation is ongoing.