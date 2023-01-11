PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:36 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rd. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.