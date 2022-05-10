PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that injured a man in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Spectator Street.

When they got to the scene, officials found a man suffering from a non life-threatening injury.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional victims and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.