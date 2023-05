PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood.

According to police, report of the shooting came in at 4:11 a.m. in the 10 block of Carrington Court West near Cavalier Boulevard and Alcindor Road. Police say a man has been transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.