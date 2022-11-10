PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been injured following a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Broad St. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the extent of the man’s injuries, along with further information regarding the shotting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.