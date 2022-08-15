PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:15 p.m. for a gunshot wound incident near the intersection of Randolph Street and Elm Avenue.

One man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.