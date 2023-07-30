PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Portsmouth.
According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Grand Street for a gunshot wound incident. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with serious injuries.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.