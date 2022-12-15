PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of High Street.

One man sustained non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.